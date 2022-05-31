UPDATE: One dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 16

A 78-year-old woman has died following a crash five miles west of Rapid City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

The woman and two others were transported to Monument Health Rapid City hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 16. The 78-year-old woman died at the hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said law enforcement was called to the crash around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 16, mile marker 60.

Mangan said the woman was driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse heading east on Highway 16. According to preliminary information, the vehicle veered to the right and hit a guard rail. It then went across the two east-bound lanes, went into the median, entered a west-bound lane and struck a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

There were two passengers in the Hyundai heading west, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. Mangan said both were wearing their seat belts and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. The two passengers were extricated from the vehicle.

Charges are no longer pending.

Highway 16 was shut down for 48 minutes until one lane was opened. The scene was cleared about 12 minutes after.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is the lead investigator and the case is under investigation. Names have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

