A man died Tuesday following a police shooting on the 100 block of East Signal Drive that morning.

Police were called to the area Tuesday by a person who could not get two male family members to leave their home, police said. The caller also claimed the two had a no contact order in place.

When police arrived at about 11 a.m., one of the two men ran from police, police chief Don Hedrick said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. As police were chasing the man, they told him he was under arrest and ordered him to stop and take his hands out of his pockets, according to Hedrick. After rounding a corner, Hedrick said the man was pointing a gun at the residence before he turned the gun towards the pursuing officer.

Police shot the man after telling him to drop the gun, Hedrick said. The man dropped the gun and fell to the ground. Soon after a separate injured man came out of the residence. Hedrick could not say how the man was injured or his relationship to the events. Both men were treated by officers and first responders. The man shot by police was alive at the time and taken to the hospital, police said.

Following the press conference, RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina could not provide the condition of the man shot by police. He said the man was alive after transport but any other information would have to come from South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

In a press release Tuesday evening, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said they were investigating the shooting at the request of the Rapid City Police Department and that one of the two men had died.

"One person has died as a result of their injuries and another person was injured. The officer was not injured," the release said. The release does not make clear whether or not the man who died was the same that allegedly pointed the gun at police. It also did not clarify how the other man was injured or his relationship to the shooting.

Hedrick said the man shot by police was allegedly known to have gang affiliations and had five active warrants out for his arrest.

Hedrick also lamented what he described as a “disturbing trend” of people turning weapons on police in the city.

“This marks three circumstances this year where we’ve had individuals pull deadly weapons on police officers,” Hedrick said. “It’s a disturbing trend. We can’t be okay with that as a community. We can’t be okay with individuals pointing deadly weapons at officers responding during calls for service. And I, for one, am very thankful that the officers today are going home safely.”

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said “a large presence” from his office and highway patrol responded as part of their standard procedures. His agency secured the scene and DCI would be handling the investigation, he added.

“When we got on scene, we worked through things with the police department supervision,” Mueller said. “They relinquished the scene to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol and Chief Hedrick reached out to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and asked them to come in and do a third-party investigation, which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.”

According to the attorney general release a summary of the investigation and findings will be delivered to the AG's office and the Pennington County State's Attorney for a determination. That report is expected in 30 days.

The 100 block of East Signal Drive was also the scene of a separate shooting Friday where a six-year-old boy was shot. The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. After the shooting, police released a photo of the suspect and later identified him as Lyle Blue Legs III. Police did not have a reason to believe the two shootings were connected, Hedrick said.