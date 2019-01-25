One person died Friday morning in a semi versus car crash Friday on Interstate 90 in eastern Rapid City.
The crash that occurred near Exit 60 on eastbound I-90 was reported around 9:30 a.m., Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department, said at a press conference.
At the scene, a white semi-truck was laying sideways across the grassy gap between the highway and exit while blocking the exit. There appeared to be skid marks on the highway leading across the gap. An extensively damaged car and vehicle parts were in the grass south of the exit.
While the fire department was initially told a vehicle was on fire and the semi-truck appeared burnt, firefighters quickly determined there was no fire, Bussell said.
"Some of (the burn-like patterns) has to do with debris from motor components, some of that has to do with debris from airbags, some of that has to do with just pulverized debris from vehicles, but there was no fire," he said.
Bussell said the cause of the accident and identity of the victim will be released later by Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation.
Meanwhile, the I-90 Exit 60 eastbound off-ramp will remain closed "for an appreciable amount of time" as authorities investigate and clean up the scene, he said.
Bussell encouraged people to avoid driving on I-90 in the area, but if they had to, to drive carefully so as to avoid another crash.
Exit 60 is on the eastern side of Rapid City at Rushmore Crossing, a popular shopping area. Bussell asked the public to refrain from parking behind the interstate-facing businesses, including Panera Bread and Tropical Smoothie, to watch the scene and take photos.
"This is someone’s personal tragedy and not worth your Facebook posts," Bussell said.