You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Only some video kiosks to be closed at jail
alert top story

Update: Only some video kiosks to be closed at jail

041317-nws-sheriff (copy) (copy)

Pennington County Jail 

 Journal file

Some of the kiosks used to video-chat with inmates at the Pennington County Jail will be closed Jan. 21-24 as the jail makes some changes, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.

Phone, email and remote video chatting services will not be interrupted. All of the jail kiosks will reopen on Jan. 27.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News