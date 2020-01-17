Update: Only some video kiosks to be closed at jail

Some of the kiosks used to video-chat with inmates at the Pennington County Jail will be closed Jan. 21-24 as the jail makes some changes, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
Phone, email and remote video chatting services will not be interrupted. All of the jail kiosks will reopen on Jan. 27.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Tags
Arielle Zionts
Criminal Justice Reporter
