UPDATE (6/24/23 at 8 p.m.): PCSO said the body of the male drowning victim has been located and recovered near the area he was last seen.

Sheriff Brian Mueller said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this painful time.”

He attributed the quick recovery to the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved.

UPDATE (6/24/23 @ 7:35 p.m.): PCSO posted on socialmedia and said the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue divers are on scene preparing to start the search for the victim. PCSO’s remote-operated vehicle is also on scene and preparing to launch.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible drowning at the Pactola Point Picnic Area just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

PCSO said in a statement just after 7 p.m. Saturday the rescue mission had transitioned to a recovery.

“We ask the public maintain a respectful distance while the operation continues,” PCSO wrote.

No other information is available at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available from the Pennington County Sheriff‘s Office.