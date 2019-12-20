UPDATE: Pine Ridge murder suspect arrested in Rapid City; victim identified

Rapid City police have identified the man arrested after a standoff as Colton Bagola, who is wanted in connection with a murder on the Pine Ridge reservation.

According to reports from the 300 block of Curtis Street, Bogola, 26, surrendered after law enforcement converged on the block.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and held his hands above his head when he walked out of the home before kneeling and surrendering. The FBI then took him into custody.

Earlier, police reported that they believed Bagola was barricaded in a residence on the 300 block of Curtis. He is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting early Tuesday on the Pine Ridge reservation.

In addition to the police department and the FBI, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

