UPDATE: Plane makes emergency landing at Rapid City Regional Airport

"Basically from my understanding and the pilot that sat next to me something happened with the oil and one of our two engines completely shut off. So, we did a one engine landing. It was the scariest plane ride ever," Meyer said.

"All they said is we were having an emergency landing and that one of our engines wasn’t working and we landed safely shortly after. Our pilots were amazing and calm. (It was a) scary situation that could have been a lot worse, but with the training and skills our guys had we made it safe."

The aircraft landed safely at 10:19 p.m. Mountain time and first responders cleared the plane from any emergency. Normal flight operations resumed at Rapid City Regional Airport approximately 20 minutes after the plane landed.

Airport executive director Patrick Dame was not able to speak on the conditions of the flight itself, referring the Journal to contact Delta Air Lines. Dame said airport and emergency staff were notified of the emergency landing to get assets in place for the landing.

"From our position, it was good to see that there was no issue with this particular landing and they were able to get them to the gate," he said.