UPDATE: Plummeting wind chills prompt school closures ahead of winter breaks

With wind chills predicted to plummet into the negative 40s, area schools are telling their students to stay home and stay warm.

The Douglas School District announced closure of schools both Wednesday and Thursday, with activities canceled for both days, and classes to resume after winter break.

The district assessed "significant risk to students and staff," their Facebook page stated, with the National Weather Service projecting wind chills in excess of -40 and a winter storm watch, that could produce a ground blizzard and reduced visibility.

Douglas Head Start: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Rapid City Area Schools: Currently on winter break.

Hill City School District: Classes as normal Wednesday with a 10 a.m. late start Thursday.

Wall School District: After a late start Tuesday, no school Wednesday, with the school board meeting still scheduled as of Wednesday morning. School has also been canceled for Thursday.

New Underwood School District: No school Wednesday or Thursday. The regular board meeting has been rescheduled for Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Classes will resume after winter break on Jan. 2.

Meade School District: No school Wednesday, with winter break to commence after, and classes to resume Jan. 4.