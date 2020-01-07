Update: Police identify man whose body was found in Rapid Creek

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found partially submerged Tuesday morning in Rapid Creek, police say.

Anthony De Leon, a 29-year-old from Rapid City, was found near the Maple Street Bridge between East Omaha Street and East Saint Louis Street, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Officers declared him dead at the scene after receiving a 911 call around 8 a.m.

Police spoke with people in the area, including the passersby who found De Leon while walking on a bike path, Medina said. He said an autopsy found no signs of physical trauma on the body that would indicate foul play. Toxicology reports, which can take up to two months to process, will help determine the cause of death.

Samantha Miner and her friends gathered at a memorial near the bridge before an afternoon vigil for De Leon. She told the Journal that she and her friends found De Leon when they were looking to meet him and others Tuesday morning. She said the group of friends, including De Leon, are homeless and always meet up in the morning after sleeping in different places.