UPDATE: Police seek to identify man after body retrieved from Rapid Creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is working to identify a man and his cause of death after he was found dead in Rapid Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

A passerby called 911 around 1:45 p.m. to report finding a person in the creek behind the Kia dealership and across from the Central State's Fairgrounds, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Officers arrived and realized the individual was already dead since the body was not moving and partially submerged while caught on something in the middle of the fast-moving creek, Medina said.

Because the creek is "flowing pretty well right now" and the person is caught on something, officers realized they needed help, Medina said. Officers called the Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team which conducted a technical recovery.

Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department, said he could not comment on the techniques used to keep the team safe and recover the body in the fast water since the situation is now an active investigation.

The fatality is being treated as an unattended death, Medina said. Officers are now working to identify the man, investigate if there was any foul play, and determine the cause and manner of death. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.