UPDATE: Prisoners paid 25-50 cents per hour to make safety gear for staff

State prison inmates are being paid 25-50 cents per hours to produce masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for prison staff.

The cotton jersey face masks, nylon gowns and plastic face shields will be used by correctional and health staff who work in the prisons, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. The products will also be sent to other government agencies who request them.

“This is a perfect example of the DOC and (Pheasantland Industries) staff members and those in our custody coming together to do what’s needed,” said Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt. “I’m proud to lead an organization that maximizes our resources and our abilities to help out during this pandemic.”

So far, 35 inmates are working on the project and they're paid 25 to 50 cents per hour depending on their work experience, DOC spokesman Mike Winder told the Journal.