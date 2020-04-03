UPDATE: Prisoners paid 25-50 cents per hour to make safety gear for staff

State prison inmates are being paid 25-50 cents per hours to produce masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for prison staff.
The cotton jersey face masks, nylon gowns and plastic face shields will be used by correctional and health staff who work in the prisons, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. The products will also be sent to other government agencies who request them.
“This is a perfect example of the DOC and (Pheasantland Industries) staff members and those in our custody coming together to do what’s needed,” said Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt. “I’m proud to lead an organization that maximizes our resources and our abilities to help out during this pandemic.”
So far, 35 inmates are working on the project and they're paid 25 to 50 cents per hour depending on their work experience, DOC spokesman Mike Winder told the Journal.
Video of inmate making a utility PPE mask at Mike Durfee State Prison pic.twitter.com/ujX17Hk63T— South Dakota DOC (@SouthDakotaDOC) April 3, 2020
The masks and gowns are being made by inmates at the Pheasantland Industries garment shop at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Reusable and disposable face shields are being made by inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Inmates at the print shop use laser cutting machines to size the face shields, those at the upholstery shop makes the elastic bands with foam, while workers at the metal shop apply metal and rivets to the shields.
Pheasantland Industries has ordered material to make about 6,000 face masks, 3,000 gowns, 1,000 disposable face shields and 300 reusable ones, said Director Stefany Bawek.
The products are not medical grade or approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but can be used in emergency situations when no other option is available, the news release says. "Medical grade equipment needs to be reserved for medical staff for treatment and emergencies."
South Dakota isn't the only state using prisoners to make PPE. Iowa, Michigan and New York are examples of other states where prisoners are making PPE and/or hand sanitizer. Some politicians and advocacy groups say inmates should be paid market wages for their work and should be able to use the hand sanitzer they make. Many correctional facilities don't let inmates use hand sanitizer since it contains alcohol.
State prisons have different policies on PPE for staff. Prison workers in Nebraska are now required to wear face masks, according to a news release from the state's Department of Correctional Services. But Arizona prison workers are not being given masks and have been told that they're not allowed to bring their own to work, according to a March 31 story from KJZZ.
Winder did not answer when asked if staff will be wearing masks and other PPE all the time or if inmates will be able to wear them, too.
"We are following the CDC recommended guidelines for correctional facilities," he said.
