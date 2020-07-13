UPDATE: Rapid City police find missing teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: At 2:55 p.m. July 13, the Rapid City Police Department is reporting Arthur Eagle Heart has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Arthur Eagle Heart.

Eagle Heart was last seen in the 100 block of E. North Street on Saturday morning. He is 5’9”, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, sandals, and a black/gold face mask.

Anyone with any information about Eagle Heart’s whereabouts should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134.