UPDATE: Rapid City police find missing teen
UPDATE: Rapid City police find missing teen

  Updated
Arthur Eagle Heart

Arthur Eagle Heart

 Courtesy of the Rapid City Police Department

UPDATE: At 2:55 p.m. July 13, the Rapid City Police Department is reporting Arthur Eagle Heart has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Arthur Eagle Heart.

Eagle Heart was last seen in the 100 block of E. North Street on Saturday morning. He is 5’9”, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, sandals, and a black/gold face mask.

Anyone with any information about Eagle Heart’s whereabouts should contact Det. Barry Young at 605-394-4134.

