UPDATE: Rapid City Police respond to shots fired call at Lakota Homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Police are on scene at a residence on Wanbli Drive after responding to a call regarding gun fire.

According to the department's Twitter account, law enforcement has shut down Lakota Homes.

Before police arrived, a man inside reportedly covered himself in gasoline. People inside the home became concerned, left and called police.

Gunfire can still be heard from inside the residence where a man is armed and has barricaded the door. He has reportedly fired at least five shots.

Officers were working to evacuate nearby homes and "resolve this threat to public safety as safely as possible," according to the tweet.

The department asks the public to avoid the Lakota Homes, Mall Drive area.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1