UPDATE: Rapid City woman found after 14-hour search

A missing Rapid City woman was found Saturday afternoon after a more than 14-hour search by law enforcement and search and rescue groups.

The 61-year-old had last been seen near Sheridan Lake and Sawmill roads at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Pennington County Search and Rescue began looking for her at 4 a.m. Saturday with dogs and a drone with heat sensors. Custer and Lawrence counties' search and rescue groups also assisted.