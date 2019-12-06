A loving father and son died earlier this week in a house fire near Pine Ridge, their relatives said.
Jackie Mousseaux said she knew something was wrong when she didn't receive her daily phone call from her brother Jason Mousseaux and their father Ronald Mousseaux Jr.
Simone Janis, Jackie and Jason's mother, also began to worry when they wouldn't pick up their phones.
"Jason and my dad were always together" and they almost made it out of the trailer before they died together on the back porch, Jackie said. The funeral director said "they were hugging each other when they died," Janis added.
The house fire about three miles east of Pine Ridge was reported around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 2, said Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux police.
"The trailer was totally engulfed" by the time first responders arrived, he said.
Ecoffey confirmed that two people were found dead inside but said he is waiting on DNA test results before confirming their identities with the media.
Jackie described her youngest brother and father as "very traditional Lakota men."
They had long hair, frequently conducted sweat lodge ceremonies, and were proud of their family members, she said. They also helped raise her oldest child.
Jason, 29, "was the best son that any mother could ever have," he was never angry, said Janis.
"Ronald was a funny and happy person," according to his obituary at the Sioux Funeral Home. The 64-year-old sundanced for 43 years and loved listening to sundance music, drinking coffee and watching the Denver Broncos. After graduating from Oglala Lakota College, he worked in security, construction, transportation and maintenance at a health clinic, nursing home, school, jail and hotel.
Janis said her son had complained about the fuse box in his bedroom sparking, even after having an electrician come fix it. She imagines that the fire began in his room and Ronald tried to rescue him.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by tribal police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Ecoffey said.