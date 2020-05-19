UPDATE: Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Rapid City women’s shelter

A resident at a Rapid City women and children’s shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.
A mother at the Women and Children’s Home went to the hospital late Monday evening after developing symptoms, Lysa Allison, executive director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said Tuesday. The Mission then alerted all staff and residents after learning of the positive result Tuesday morning.
The Mission won't need to use Rapid City's emergency shelter since the hospital helped the woman find a new place to live and her children are living with relatives, Allison said. Staff used medical-grade supplies to disinfect the woman’s room and common areas.
“We have been cleaning the building diligently and practicing established precautions,” she said. ”It is unfortunate that this happened, and we will still follow established cleaning regimens and protocols. Our prayers go out to this family, and we are praying for a quick recovery.”
Allison said someone from the Department of Health emailed her Tuesday morning and she plans to ask them to arrange mass testing for all of the shelter’s workers and residents.
“Since the governor is providing testing like that for nursing homes, we would like to have something like that too,” Allison said. We’re a “vulnerable populations as well” since shelters are also congregate living communities.
Shelters are included in South Dakota’s plan to mass test residents and workers at group-living homes, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Tuesday.
It’s unclear when the mass shelter testing will begin but Malsam-Rysdon said facilities with positive cases may be offered mass testing earlier.
"If they've got some positive cases then we would want to talk to them about that situation and see if it’s the right time to start” testing, Malsam-Rysdon said when asked if the Department of Health will conduct mass testing at the Women and Children’s Home.
Allison said staff is trying to create a clean and supportive environment for worried residents, all of whom are homeless.
“I think people are concerned, but we’re working with them to alleviate those concerns and to provide the best health practices that the can,” she said.
The woman who tested positive and her children had been living at the shelter for several months, Allison said. The mother was not working but residents are allowed to leave the building since it’s not on lock down.
The shelter has 68 beds in shared dorm-like rooms but is only about half full since it stopped new intakes in April. Allison said the nearest family lives three doors down from the woman.
There is “plenty of room for them to spread out,” she said of the guests.
Allison said the shelter provides masks and regular temperature testing for staff and residents. Temperatures are taken more often if someone begins to feel sick.
