UPDATE: Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Rapid City women’s shelter

“Since the governor is providing testing like that for nursing homes, we would like to have something like that too,” Allison said. We’re a “vulnerable populations as well” since shelters are also congregate living communities.

Shelters are included in South Dakota’s plan to mass test residents and workers at group-living homes, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Tuesday.

It’s unclear when the mass shelter testing will begin but Malsam-Rysdon said facilities with positive cases may be offered mass testing earlier.

"If they've got some positive cases then we would want to talk to them about that situation and see if it’s the right time to start” testing, Malsam-Rysdon said when asked if the Department of Health will conduct mass testing at the Women and Children’s Home. ​

Allison said staff is trying to create a clean and supportive environment for worried residents, all of whom are homeless.