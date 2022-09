The power is back on in the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena after about an hour of an outage Wednesday morning.

According to a city news release, as of 11:15 a.m., power was restored. Staff are working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m.

The city announced Wednesday morning the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena were closed to the public due to a power outage reported around 10:15 a.m.