UPDATE: Schroeder Fire has burned 800 to 1,000 acres and 400 to 500 homes have been evacuated

A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in the Black Hills just west of Rapid City caused at least 400 homes to be evacuated.

Gov. Kristi Noem said "there has been losses and that is tragic" at a press conference Monday where she also praised firefighters. Later Monday, residents evacuated from Westberry Trails and Schroeder Road were allowed to return home, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Rob Powell, incident commander for the Schroeder Fire, said the wind-driven blaze that started Monday morning just west of Rapid City has possibly destroyed two homes and several outbuildings. In addition, he said the Schroeder Fire had burned 800 to 1,000 acres by around 3 p.m., "but is still moving."

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said between 400 and 500 homes had been evacuated. Around 250 firefighters were fighting the blaze on a windy afternoon when gusts ranged from around 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City.

Gov. Noem said the fire started on private property, but officials are still investigating the cause. FEMA authorized federal funds on Monday afternoon, according to U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.