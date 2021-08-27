 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Shooting suspect taken into custody
UPDATE: Shooting suspect taken into custody

Nathaniel Grey Eagle

Grey Eagle

Rapid City police have taken Nathaniel Grey Eagle,19, into custody in relation to a Friday morning shooting near north Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive, police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said. 

Grey Eagle was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a juvenile. The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Rapid City Area Schools placed north side schools under lockdown following the shooting out of precaution.

Shooting scene

Rapid City police have responded to a shooting involving a juvenile victim near north Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive Friday morning. Some north Rapid City Area schools are on secure status.

This is a developing story.

