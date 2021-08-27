UPDATE: Shooting suspect taken into custody

Journal staff
Rapid City police have taken Nathaniel Grey Eagle,19, into custody in relation to a Friday morning shooting near north Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive, police spokesperson Brendyn Medina said.
Grey Eagle was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a juvenile. The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Rapid City Area Schools placed north side schools under lockdown following the shooting out of precaution.
This is a developing story.
