A 40-foot-deep sinkhole has opened up in front of a home on the 300 block of Whitewood Street, closing traffic and disrupting gas service for some residents.
The sudden appearance of the gaping hole in the ground, which city officials estimate spans a width of 25 feet and continues to erode, has not caused any injuries.
But officials say the sinkhole has grown even since it was first reported early Thursday morning, jutting from the sidewalk to the middle of the street and drawing a mounting response from local emergency agencies and utility companies.
From behind the caution tape that now cordons off part of Whitewood Street, Rapid City Fire Department Spokesman Jim Bussell said an occupant of the home directly affected by the sinkhole, who declined to be interviewed, called and alerted the city to its presence shortly before 6 a.m.
No evacuations are planned, but the city has expanded the scope of the road closure by mid-morning to encompass Whitewood Street between West Rapid and West Omaha streets, and West Omaha Street from Sturgis Street to National Street.
As of mid-morning, Bussell and City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said a cause has not been identified but that the sinkhole is thought not to be the product of an infrastructural failure, as a water line does not run through the affected area. Because the crater is still eroding, Shoemaker said a timetable for a repair effort has not been established.
"We can’t really do anything until it stops because obviously you don’t want to put anyone down there,” he said.
Shoemaker noted that a sinkhole of this magnitude has not been observed in Rapid City since the early 1980s.
Power, water and sewer service to nearby residents has not been impacted, although representatives from Black Hills Energy and the City Water Department were present on Whitewood Street this morning with those from the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company. At around 10:30 a.m., crews began drilling into the road to shut off a gas line that Shoemaker said serves an apartment building on Omaha Street. He said it is not known when it will be turned back on
Residents in the neighborhood could be seen walking to the edge of the staging area that surrounds the sinkhole to get a better look at it.
Joe Avvampato, who owns Avvampato Design Group and lives around the block, said he was alerted to its presence first by the appearance of fire trucks on his street and second by social media. He said he has seen depressions along National Street that he worries could similarly collapse.
"It's kind of scary," he said. "I've seen this happen before in other cities I've lived in. I don't think something like this is really preventable. It's hard to say."