UPDATE: State paying for part of lawsuit seeking to overturn voter-approved recreational marijuana

The group behind the amendment said it’s constitutional and that Thom and Miller are undermining voters.

“We are prepared to defend Amendment A against this lawsuit. Our opponents should accept defeat instead of trying to overturn the will of the people,” Drey Samuelson, political director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said in an email. “Amendment A was carefully drafted, fully vetted, and approved by a strong majority of South Dakota voters this year."

Brendan Johnson, the lawyer and former U.S. Attorney who filed the amendment, said he can’t comment because he’s on a long drive and hadn't read the complaint.

The state of South Dakota is paying for part of the lawsuit.

"The governor approved this because she took an oath to support and defend the constitution. This is part of her duty as governor,” spokesman Ian Fury said.

“In South Dakota we respect our Constitution,” Noem said. “I look forward to the court addressing the serious constitutional concerns laid out in this lawsuit.”

Fury did not respond when questioned about whether Noem asked Miller and Thom to file the lawsuit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}