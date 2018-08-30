STURGIS | Schools in Sturgis have lifted what officials term an "intermediate lock down" after a potential threat has been cleared.
"It appears as if our training paid off," said Meade School District Superintendent Jeff Simmons. "I also want to give a kudos to the Sturgis Police Department, whose response time was amazing."
Around 8:50 this morning, Simmons received a phone call from an alarmed grandparent, worried for the safety of her grandchildren.
Sturgis Police Chief Goedy VanDewater confirmed the call.
"We had a report of a parent that was potentially making threats to a grandparent of harming themselves," VanDewater said. "The grandparent called the school district because they thought the parent might show up there to see the kids."
Superintendent Simmons initiated a "secure classroom" alert through a school security software program at 9:23 a.m. that disseminated an alert to school officials, teachers and parents. Within minutes, Simmons said, himself driving from Sturigs Williams Middle School to Sturgis Elementary School, the school's resource officer and area law enforcement had arrived to the elementary.
"We went through active-shooter training last year, and this year we incorporated ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) training," Simmons said.
By 10:19 a.m., Simmons said, Sturgis police gave the school an all-clear, and the security status was lifted.
At no time were students, staff or faculty in any immediate harm, Police Chief VanDewater said.
"The students are learning in the classroom," an administrative assistant at Sturgis Brown High School said around 9:30 a.m. "We just have the doors locked."
Sturgis Police verified the well-being of this parent and that no threat was posed to students or the school.
"We were able to verify the parent was not even in Meade County," said VanDewater, who added law enforcement is now working to secure the individual.
School in Meade County started on Monday. Only schools within the county-wide district, including the high school, Sturgis Intermediate School, and the elementary and middle schools went into the qualified lock down.