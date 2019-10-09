A 17-year-old boy will face adult charges after the body of a teenage girl from Wyoming, who was believed to be missing, was found in the basement of his Sturgis home.
Acting Meade County state’s attorney Michele Bordewyk said Wednesday morning that the suspect is Michael Campbell, who will make his initial appearance at 11 a.m. at the Meade County Courthouse in Sturgis, before newly-appointed 4th Circuit Judge Kevin Krull.
Bordewyk wouldn't specify what charges Campbell might face in advance of his initial appearance.
She did say Campbell lived at the home with his mother in the Blucksberg Addition east of Sturgis, and that he had recently moved to the Sturgis area from Brookings.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Meade County Sheriff's office, the victim found Monday is believed to be Shayna Ritthaler, a 16-year-old who went missing from Moorcroft, Wyoming, on Oct. 3.
The body was found after deputies and agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation searched the suspect's house, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
The search was requested by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which had been working with the Deadwood Police Department and the Moorcroft Police Department in Wyoming.
No cause of death has been officially released. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.