UPDATE: Teen victim dies after Friday morning shooting in north Rapid City

“The recent increase in violence that has victimized the residents of this neighborhood is unacceptable” Chief of Police Don Hedrick said. “We will continue to maintain an active presence in this area to deter crime, but this is an issue that is bigger than the police. It will take an entire community to come together to tackle the violence plaguing this neighborhood. The RCPD remains committed to partnering with residents, property owners, cultural leaders, and community stakeholders to reduce the victimization taking place in this part of our city. Today’s incident is another example of senseless crime, and the collective sympathies of the Rapid City Police Department go out to the victim and her loved ones.”