The identities of three California residents killed in a plane crash Wednesday west of Chadron have been confirmed as Damon Brown, 61; Sarah Brown, 68; and Duncan Brown, 25. The names were released Friday afternoon by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug.
Details on what may have caused the wreck haven't been released.
Haug said the initial investigation of the scene and witness statements indicate the trio were killed as a direct result of the impact.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been on scene and will continue to investigate the crash site, wreckage and other data to determine the cause of the crash, Haug said.
The plane was a privately owned twin-engine Beech 55 registered in Sebastopol, Calif., according to preliminary information from the FAA. The FFA preliminary incident report said the plane, a fixed-wing, multi-engine manufactured in 1965, crashed on approach in unknown circumstances. The plane crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chadron Dispatch Center.
Alyssa Rasmussen, who lives on West Dakota Junction Road, was at home when the plane flew overhead.
"I heard the plane coming over the house and then it kind of sputtered. I thought 'oh my, they must have lost their engine.' I looked out but I couldn't see anything," she said.
According to FlightAware.com, the plane's flight path was not available for public tracking by owner request.
FFA spokesman Tony Molinaro told KNEB the plane was traveling from Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Chadron. The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 is currently taking place at the Wisconsin airport through July 28; it is unknown if the plane's passengers had been in attendance.
Emergency responders also were tasked with responding to a train derailment and an associated fire in the same vicinity a short time after the plane crashed. That emergency call came in at 2:55 p.m.
The derailment affected two engines on the Nebraska Northwestern Railroad train headed west of Dakota Junction. A U.S. Forest Service truck remained on scene there around 4:30 p.m. Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said the fire burned about an acre before it was put out. The derailment started the small fire, and a small amount of diesel fuel also leaked from the train, Rhembrandt said. Railroad employees used hazmat kits to clean up the spill.
In addition to the Chadron Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service, emergency vehicles and personnel from the Dawes County Sheriff Office, Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol were all seen in the areas of the incidents Wednesday.
Responders were also called out later Wednesday for a fire sparked by lightning after a storm moved through the area. That call came in around 7:45 p.m., and firemen, along with U.S. Forest Service personnel, were wrapping things up around 9 p.m., Rhembrandt said. The fire impacted a single tree and about a half-acre of grass in the 2006 burn scar three miles south of Chadron. Crews hiked in to the fire and worked it by hand until trucks could get closer.
This is a developing story.
