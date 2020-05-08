Update: Tribes respond to Noem's demands to remove highway checkpoints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem sent letters Friday to both the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe demanding that their checkpoints for COVID-19 related travel be removed from state and U.S. highways.

If their checkpoints are not removed within 48 hours, the state will take legal action, according to a press release sent from the governor’s office.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe first implemented checkpoints April 2, the Journal previously reported. Checkpoints are at both ends of U.S. Highway 212, which runs across the reservation.

Remi Bald Eagle, spokesperson for the tribe, said the tribe has seen Noem’s letter and dispersed it to council members but hasn’t reached a group consensus for comment yet.

Every vehicle will be stopped, and drivers will be asked where they are coming from and going, Bald Eagle previously said of the checkpoints.

Commercial drivers and South Dakota residents were allowed through, but out-of-state and non-commercial visitors will only be allowed to pass if they provide proof that they live on the reservation or are a tribal member.

The tribe also temporarily banned non-residents from hunting or fishing on the reservation.