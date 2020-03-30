UPDATE: Two employees of Saloon #10 test positive for coronavirus

PIERRE | State Health officials announced Monday that two staff members at Saloon #10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19. Both workers reported working while ill with COVID symptoms.

Any individual who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and March 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV.

In an interview late Monday, Deadwood Mayor David E. Ruth Jr. said state health officials should have said anyone visiting Deadwood between March 18-21 should consider themselves at risk of exposure, rather than single out a specific business.

“Anyone who had been in an establishment in the city Deadwood could have been tested and we’d have a little more knowledge of who and who doesn’t have it,” he said.

He said Saloon #10 was one of the first Deadwood businesses to voluntarily close on March 21, several days before the Deadwood City Commission passed a resolution requiring business places where people can congregate, including bars and restaurants, to close to limit the spread of the virus.

“They were very proactive,” Ruth said the Saloon’s owners.