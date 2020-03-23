UPDATE: Voters overwhelmingly approve new ambulance district for rural Sturgis

STURGIS | Voters on Monday left no doubt in approving formation of a new rural ambulance district, another step in a year-long and at times contentious process to fund emergency services for rural Sturgis-area residents.
The tally was 480 in favor of the district, with 66 against.
"It’s overwhelming support. It’s great,” said Ross Lamphere of the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group, which spearheaded drives both to raise funds to keep ambulances rolling in areas outside of Sturgis while gathering petition signatures to bring the issue to voters for a second time.
It was almost a year ago, in April of 2019, when the Sturgis City Council decided to redraw ambulance service boundaries without any new revenue source from residents and business owners outside of the city, including many campgrounds that host thousands of bikers during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Opponents of the ambulance boundary change, including campground owners and residents, feared the loss of ambulance service would put lives at risk.
But city officials said a shortfall in ambulance service had existed for years in spite of the city budgeting up to $100,000 for the service.
An earlier county election in December of 2018 saw two proposed fire and ambulance districts voted down by relatively slim margins. With less than 400 voters in separate precincts participating, the tally was 168-178 in one district, with 171-199 in another.
“I think that people weren’t aware enough of what was about to happen,” said Lamphere of the prospect of losing ambulance service.
“This time we were able to get that message out and people understood it,” he said.
Lamphere said the next step will be certification of Monday’s election results at Tuesday's Meade County Commission meeting, followed by an another election, possibly as soon as May, to choose a governing board.
The new board will contract with an existing ambulance service, including the Sturgis Ambulance, or form its own service, and also set annual fees to cover the cost of service.
Lamphere said the new district is bordered by the Lawrence County line on the west, the Butte County line to the north, a line from Sturgis to Tilford on the south and the eastern border where Alkali Road crosses the Belle Fourche River on the east.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie was more than pleased with the election results.
“It’s wonderful to see,” Ainslie said. “The city is going to be very happy to work with their board.”
Ainslie said he expects the city council in April to again delay the redrawing of district boundaries to the end of the year to allow time for a district board to be chosen.
Monday’s election went ahead in spite of concerns of the potential of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer moved the election from the Sturgis Community Center to the Auditor's Office conference room at the Erskine Administration Building because of concerns for the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Schieffer and county poll workers took precautions, limiting voters to no more than four casting their ballots at one time.
Schieffer donned rubber gloves and wiped pens and ballots sleeves with disinfectant after each use. Countertops and chairs were also cleaned after each ballot was cast.