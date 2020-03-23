UPDATE: Voters overwhelmingly approve new ambulance district for rural Sturgis

“I think that people weren’t aware enough of what was about to happen,” said Lamphere of the prospect of losing ambulance service.

“This time we were able to get that message out and people understood it,” he said.

Lamphere said the next step will be certification of Monday’s election results at Tuesday's Meade County Commission meeting, followed by an another election, possibly as soon as May, to choose a governing board.

The new board will contract with an existing ambulance service, including the Sturgis Ambulance, or form its own service, and also set annual fees to cover the cost of service.

Lamphere said the new district is bordered by the Lawrence County line on the west, the Butte County line to the north, a line from Sturgis to Tilford on the south and the eastern border where Alkali Road crosses the Belle Fourche River on the east.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie was more than pleased with the election results.

“It’s wonderful to see,” Ainslie said. “The city is going to be very happy to work with their board.”