UPDATE: Water restored after damaged water main interrupted service in Box Elder

Water has been restored to Box Elder residents experiencing an interruption in service late Wednesday morning due to a damaged water main.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., a water main was hit by a construction contractor causing interruption of water service for all city water accounts north of Interstate 90, as well as east of Liberty Boulevard, according to a press release from the city of Box Elder.

The failure occurred when the contractor's boring equipment installing a fiber optic communication line struck an underground water main near the Interstate 90 overpass of Ellsworth Road.

Personnel from the Box Elder Public Works Department sent a crew to investigate shortly after water service was interrupted. They isolated the damaged water main and water service was restored to most users by 1:30 p.m. using a nearby water storage tank.

“Although operational conflicts with the installation of new underground utilities can occasionally impact water service, we are encouraged that our water system has the alternate capability required for a quick restoration of service even before final repairs to the damaged pipe could be made,” said Matt Connor, public information officer for the city of Box Elder.