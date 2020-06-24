Update: Wildfire burning near Mount Rushmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An estimated 150-acre wildfire was burning Wednesday afternoon about six miles south of Mount Rushmore, according to the website Wildfire Today.

According to Custer State Park's Facebook page, the fire was heading northwest from a park shop near Highway 16A. The park said no structures or public areas were threatened at the time.

The post also stated multiple interagency resources were on scene, including a Type 1 and Type 3 helicopter.

The fire, which is being referred to as the Mine Draw Fire by the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC), was suspected of burning 150 acres six miles south of Mount Rushmore, according to a tweet from Wildfire Today.

A park employee told the Journal that no one was being evacuated as of 4 p.m., but water was being pulled from Center Lake to douse the flames.

According to a tweet from RMACC, fire crews requested a second large air tanker around 3:15 p.m. About 45 minutes later, RMACC reported on Twitter that there were eight aerial resources engaged in firefighting efforts.

In the same tweet, RMACC said there was a Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the fire.