Update: Wildfire burns 150 acres near Mount Rushmore

The state was bringing more resources Wednesday evening to fight an estimated 150-acre fire near Mount Rushmore.

Ian Fury, the communications director for Gov. Noem’s office, said Wednesday night that South Dakota Wildland Fire is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort that includes Custer State Park, the U.S. Forest Service, volunteers and local resources to battle the forest fire.

It started late Wednesday morning in Custer State Park, which is just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial. According to an initial post on the Custer State Park Facebook page, the blaze was heading northwest from a maintenance shop near Highway 16A. The park said no structures or public areas were threatened at that time.

The post also said that multiple interagency resources were on scene, including Type 1 and Type 3 helicopters.

The fire, which was named the Mine Draw Fire by the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC), was suspected of burning 150 acres six miles south of Mount Rushmore by 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the website Wildfire Today that was later confirmed by Fury.

A park employee told the Journal that no one was being evacuated as of 4 p.m. and that water was being drawn from Center Lake to help douse the flames.