UPDATE: Wind Cave National Park tours resume after elevator is fixed
Tours have resumed Thursday afternoon at Wind Cave National Park after an issue with one of the cave's elevator cabs was fixed.

"An elevator company came and resolved the issue for us, so we are back and ready to begin the tours again," Tom Farrell, chief of interpretation at Wind Cave, said Thursday afternoon.

Thursday morning, Farrell said one of the park's maintenance technicians completed a daily check on the elevators leading to the cave, and one of the two elevator cabs wasn't responding.

"So, he did the procedures that we've been taught to use when we're having issues with an elevator, and that failed to make the elevator move," Farrell told the Journal Thursday morning.

The park contacted an elevator repair company, and they were able to resolve the issue Thursday afternoon.

Farrell said the cave tours have been extremely popular since reopening on March 20. The park is offering limited tours multiple times per day, but the group sizes are limited to 50% capacity as a precaution for the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are also required in the visitor center and the cave.

"We have people lining up before 8 a.m. to get tickets, and we usually sell out shortly after that," Farrell said. "We encourage people to get here early to get on the schedule for a tour."

The National Park Service resumed public tours of the cave after a 20-month hiatus. The tours were canceled in June 2019 when a safety problem was identified in the elevators, forcing the shutdown. The elevators were repaired in December 2020, but tours remained closed until March as the park initiated protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

