UPDATE: Winter storm to cause Interstate 90 closure west of Rapid City (copy)

The largest reported outage was in Sturgis where 3,072 customers lost power at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier in the day, 1,000 Black Hills Energy customers in southwest Rapid City lost their power for three hours. It was reported that all but 31 had power restored by 4:45 p.m.

Information on Black Hills Energy power outages and a map of the affected area can be found at https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, steady daytime temperatures Tuesday in Lead were at 32 degrees, with conditions expected to continue deteriorating throughout Tuesday afternoon, evening and into Wednesday. The weather service called for 4 to 8 inches of Tuesday daytime snow accumulation in Lead, 10 to 14 inches during the overnight hours, and an additional 4 to 8 inches on Wednesday.

In Rapid City, precipitation transitioned to a rain/snow mix with some sleet after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service said additional snow was expected during the overnight hours and into Wednesday, with an additional 3 to 7 inches of snow ending by 11 a.m. The rest of Wednesday is expected to transition to a rain/snow mix Wednesday evening.