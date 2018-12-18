A fire that created a "huge black column of smoke" destroyed a concrete distribution business Tuesday afternoon in east Rapid City, said Jim Bussell, spokesman for the city's fire department.
Bussell said he could see the smoke plume from downtown Rapid City when it was reported at the 1500 block of Concourse Drive around 12:30 p.m.
When four Rapid City Fire Department stations, plus the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, responded, he said, they found the Hardeneye Concrete building on fire and partially collapsed.
Only one person was in the building and he escaped without injuries, Bussell said. The man said he was welding when he saw the fire break out. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Most of the fast-spreading fire was extinguished "relatively quickly" in 40 minutes, Bussell said. Firefighters set up freestanding hoses and connected them to fire hydrants.
The blaze also spread to the field next to the building, causing a half-acre grass fire that briefly threatened a satellite structure.
At 1:30 p.m., firefighters were still dousing hot spots inside the metal building, which had a collapsed roof and slumping walls.
"The building is a total loss" and some cars in the parking lot may have been damaged, Bussell said.
Later in the day, the building was demolished so firefighters could completely put out the fire, the RCFD wrote in a tweet at 3:30 p.m.
"Multiple collapses made working around the building unsafe necessitating this particular tactic," the tweet said.
