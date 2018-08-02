CUSTER | One person was injured Thursday when a sightseeing helicopter on a training flight clipped a van just before landing on a highway seven miles north of Custer, according to Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley.
The helicopter came down on the highway and flipped into the ditch, in what Mechaley and a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman each described as a “hard landing.”
The helicopter was operated by Black Hills Aerial Adventures, and the incident occurred near the company’s roadside helipad.
One person aboard the helicopter was transported to Custer Regional Hospital with injuries, Mechaley said. Two other people aboard the helicopter were not injured.
The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 16/385.
Mechaley said all three people aboard were employees of Black Hills Aerial Adventures. The helicopter was a 1962 Bell 47.
The helicopter was piloted by 32-year-old Chelsea Atwater, of Arizona, Mechaley said. He said the helicopter lost power just before landing and came up short of the helipad. The helicopter came down on the southbound lane of the highway, and the helicopter’s tail broke after striking a van. The helicopter then flipped over into the ditch on the west side of the highway.
Mechaley said the van, which was from Illinois, escaped with minor damage and the van’s occupants were not injured.
A 30-year-old aboard the helicopter was transported to the hospital, but Mechaley did not release the person’s name. The third person aboard the helicopter, Eric Bell, 30, of Utah, was not injured.
Mike Jacob, owner of Black Hills Aerial Adventures since 1992, said in a phone interview with the Journal that the injuries to Atwater were minor. He said she did her best to set the helicopter down as far to the side of the road as she could after losing engine RPMs.
"She came down hard, and there's an embankment there," he said. "It was a hard landing with a subsequent rollover."
Jacob said it remains to be seen whether the helicopter can be repaired. He said the company's Custer-area heliport re-opened after the incident and is conducting business as usual. The purpose of Thursday morning's flight was to train pilots who were transitioning to a different type of helicopter, Jacob said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.