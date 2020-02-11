UPDATED: Kirkegaard to return to Meade School District as interim superintendent

STURGIS | When Don Kirkegaard first interviewed for the Meade 46-1 school superintendent’s job nine years ago, he remembers being asked where he’d like to be in 10 years.

“I said, in Sturgis at the Meade School District,” he said.

“Obviously, I took a few detours since then, but it will be great to be back home,” he said Tuesday, the day after the Meade Board of Education offered him a one-year contract to return as interim superintendent starting July 1.

Kirkegaard served as Meade 46-1 superintendent from 2011 to 2018.

Those detours along the way included leaving the district in early 2018 to serve as state Education Secretary for then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard for six months, then taking the superintendent’s post for the West Bend School District in Wisconsin starting in July of 2018.

Kirkegaard will succeed Jeff Simmons, who announced on Jan. 13 that he and the Meade board of education had agreed to his “mutual release” from the remainder of his 3-year contract, effective at the end of June.

Last week, an online news source, Washington County Insider, reported that Kirkegaard tendered his resignation to the West Bend School Board after hearing of the opening in Sturgis.