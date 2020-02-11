UPDATED: Kirkegaard to return to Meade School District as interim superintendent

STURGIS | When Don Kirkegaard first interviewed for the Meade 46-1 school superintendent’s job nine years ago, he remembers being asked where he’d like to be in 10 years.
“I said, in Sturgis at the Meade School District,” he said.
“Obviously, I took a few detours since then, but it will be great to be back home,” he said Tuesday, the day after the Meade Board of Education offered him a one-year contract to return as interim superintendent starting July 1.
Kirkegaard served as Meade 46-1 superintendent from 2011 to 2018.
Those detours along the way included leaving the district in early 2018 to serve as state Education Secretary for then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard for six months, then taking the superintendent’s post for the West Bend School District in Wisconsin starting in July of 2018.
Kirkegaard will succeed Jeff Simmons, who announced on Jan. 13 that he and the Meade board of education had agreed to his “mutual release” from the remainder of his 3-year contract, effective at the end of June.
Last week, an online news source, Washington County Insider, reported that Kirkegaard tendered his resignation to the West Bend School Board after hearing of the opening in Sturgis.
He later confirmed his plans to return to the Black Hills in an interview with the Journal.
“I wish it was under different circumstances,” he said of taking over for Simmons, who served as Sturgis Brown High School principal during Kirkegaard’s previous tenure.
Simmons had also left the district to become president and superintendent for the Aberdeen Catholic Schools before returning as superintendent in July 2018.
Monday night’s 7-1 vote came after a 3-1/2-hour executive session on Feb. 5 to discuss the search for a new superintendent.
Board member Courtney Mack of Sturgis was absent. Tracy Konst of Piedmont was the lone dissenting vote.
Kirkegaard, 62, said last week he was only interested in an interim post and would assist the school board in a search for a full-time replacement.
“It’s been a great decision for us, but was a really difficult one because the West Bend School District is a great school district, great administrators and teachers, and kids and supportive community and parents,” Kirkegaard said.
“But I am excited. Once we made the decision to move back to South Dakota, we haven’t looked back,” he said.
With Kirkegaard set as interim superintendent, the board can proceed on the search for a permanent replacement through use of a professional search consultant or by forming a local search committee.
Sturgis Brown High School English teacher Eric Johnson, speaking at the end of Monday night’s meeting, offered thanks to Simmons for his service to the district and also weighed in on the search process.
“I think spending $30,000 for an outside consulting firm is not a great idea,” said Johnson. “That being said, the format itself in bringing community members, teachers, admin together and letting them talk to those candidates individually is a great format.”