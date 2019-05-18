Spring lightning caused the outages that affected homes, businesses and traffic lights Friday afternoon, according to Black Hills Energy.
Lighting struck a power pole north of the Rushmore Mall, knocking out power to about 1,694 customers in the Box Elder, Rushmore Mall and Rushmore Crossing areas of north Rapid City, the company said in a release.
The outages started around 12:45 p.m. and disrupted traffic lights and set off fire alarms across Rapid City. Black Hills Energy said crews had power restored to all customers by 1:24 p.m.
Rapid City Police acknowledged the power outages on social media, and said if a traffic signal isn't working, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
Meanwhile, the Rapid City Fire Department also announced on social media it was responding to fire alarms across the city triggered by the power outage. "So far, all alarms have been false alarms," the fire department wrote at 1 p.m. on Twitter.
Multiple companies responding to multiple fire alarms citywide as a result of an apparently widespread power outage. @bhenergy is notified. So far, all alarms have been false alarms.— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) May 17, 2019