The man who has been involved in a standoff with the Rapid City Police Department since around 9:30 a.m. has surrendered, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
“Suspect has been safely taken into custody. Safety has been restored to the area. This is the best possible resolution to the situation,” the department said in a tweet at around 1:20. p.m.
During the four-hour ordeal, the Rapid City Police Department's SWAT team had "locked down" the 1200 block of Racine Street in northeast Rapid City after two gunshots were fired Tuesday morning while an officer was performing a welfare check.
Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said a negotiator worked to make contact with a man police identify as Jordan Wounded Face at 1210 Racine St. Family members had alerted police after he'd made "scary statements," Hedricks said.
"One of our officers showed up, and she made contact with the person through an open window," Hedrick said of the incident that began around 9:30 a.m. New Year's Day. "Two rounds were fired from a weapon, and the officer backed up and took cover."
Additional shots were fired around 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to tweets from Rapid City Police Karl Jegeris.
Police are asking people to stay away from the 1200 block of Racine Street as they "try to get the individual the help he needs." More than a dozen police cars are on the scene as well as an armored vehicle with a machine gun mounted on it that was pointing at the man's house.
By 11 a.m., police had not made yet contact with the individual. No family members were in the house, and no one was injured, Hedrick said.
According to Rapid City police's social media accounts, the situation is considered "very dangerous" and still active.
Lacrosse Street from Interstate 90 to E. North Street is closed along with Anamosa Street from Walmart to North Maple Street because of the situation.
The public is advised to stay out of this area as the Special Response Team monitors the situation. No officers have been injured.
