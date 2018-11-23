A fire early Friday morning in Rapid City — the 50th call for service in a 24-hour period — has displaced four occupants of a home and caused an individual to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to the Rapid City Fire Department.
Rapid City firefighters were called to 714 Lemmon Ave. at 4:47 a.m. on the city's north side to flames coming out doors and windows of a single-family dwelling. Rapid City Police Department officers were also on the scene.
The battle to contain the blaze took about 30 minutes, during which time police officers and firefighters were able to locate and account for all occupants of the home. According to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department, one individual (whose identity has not been made public) was transported to Regional Health Rapid City Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mop-up of the fire continued until 6:30 a.m. The home appeared to be a total loss.
Crews were on scene to investigate the cause. The American Red Cross has been called on to assist the home's occupants. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.
It's been a busy Thanksgiving for Rapid City firefighters, according to a news release.
A total of 51 calls, including three involving burned turkeys, were received by the Rapid City Fire Department during what a spokesperson called an "intense 24-hour Thanksgiving shift." Personnel responded to two structure fires Thursday morning (one of which was confined to a stove area). A Rapid City crew also aided the Rockerville Fire Department for a wildland fire in the Teepee Gulch area, which was stopped after burning 10 acres.
Rapid City Fire Department crews also responded to three cardiac arrests, two serious motor vehicle crashes, a gas leak, and a number of medical distress calls.
In total, the department made 82 unit responses, beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday.