UPDATED: Super 8 closes hotel after worker dies, tests positive for COVID-19

"At that time when I found out, I needed to make a quick decision as to what to do. So, I called the state Health Department and mentioned what happened," he said. "They told me a case worker would call me back and give me an idea if they were worried about community spread."

Sakaria said Friday he has not yet received a call back from the state.

"It's frustrating because it is such a unique situation we're going through right now, and we're having a hard time figuring out what the right thing to do to help protect all of our patrons who come to the hotel and my staff members," he said. "It would be nice to have contact to help give us an idea of what further precautions we need to take."

The Department of Health responded to an inquiry by the Journal by saying "we are investigating the case and don’t have information that a public notice is necessary at this time."

Sakaria said he took immediate action after he was told the employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As soon as I found out, within a few hours, I had all the guests check out and all staff members locked up and closed," he said. "I just didn't want to risk anyone else if there was any exposure. I had them all self-quarantine, especially my staff members since they are all very important to me."