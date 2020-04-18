UPDATED: Svendsen resigns at Stevens after one season

Steve Svendsen has resigned as the head football coach for the Raiders after one season due to family and personal concerns, Rapid City Stevens Activities Director Jared Vasquez announced on Friday.
“We want to thank Coach Svendsen for the energy and direction he provided to student-athletes and assistant coaches over the past year," Vasquez said. "He was a positive role model for us and is a family-first man, and we hope the best for him and his family as they navigate this difficult time. Steve shared that this was one of the most difficult decisions he has had to make and that he couldn’t act on what he wanted, but is acting on what his family needs.”
Vasquez said that Stevens will begin the process to post, search and interview for a new head coach immediately.
“Stevens High School will be searching for a candidate that has a proven history of efficacy in being a positive role model and leader, building relationships with stakeholders and program success," he said. “We will be looking for coach of high character with acumen in teaching, coaching, and ability to relate to people.”
In Svendsen’s one season with Stevens, the Raiders finished with a 3-6 regular-season record, qualifying for the Class AAA state playoffs, where they fell to Brandon Valley 52-21 in the quarterfinal round. Brandon Valley fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the title game.
Stevens lost 18 seniors from last year's squad, including five who recently signed letters-of-intent to play football in college.
On Saturday, Svendsen said the resignation was a gut-wrenching decision.
“It was a tough decision for me and my family, but it was one I just felt had to be done at this time,” he said. “I truly didn’t want to make this decision, as there were many factors that came into play. There were some family personal issues going on, trying to find my wife a job and trying to get my house sold as well. Those were all of the forces that came together at one time.”
Svendsen added that those factors were hard to overcome, but he appreciates everyone understanding those dynamics on why he had to make this decision.
“I guess I have always been one to try to keep my priorities as faith, family and football, in that order, hence fore my family has to come before this job, and what I want at this point of my life,” he said. “I just wish there was a better way to do it. I didn’t want this to just be for one year, I wanted to settle down here and retire in this area. I just guess it is not meant to be right now.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and no school in session, Svendsen also said he was disappointed with the way the word got out of his resignation because he said it wasn’t fair to the student-athletes.
“I really feel bad for them, and the people who have helped me out along the way,” he said. “They were a very welcoming group of kids when I came here. They did nothing but embrace everything we were trying to do within the program. Also the coaches. I talked to each and every one of them (Friday), and that coaching staff has been through a couple of head coaches in the last couple of years, and that is tough on the staff, too, not just the kids. That is a great bunch of coaches, they do a good job of working with the kids. The kids are a great group of kids as well. I had a lot of fun with them and I’m going to take a lot of memories from this last year, trying to change that culture out."
Svendsen, who has been a football coach for 35 years, including 23 as a head coach, also coached Rapid City Central from 1999 to 2007. He took over from Scott Hagen, who coached the Raiders for six seasons through 2018.
Svendsen had a career record of 30-54 at Central, including a 17-16 mark over his final three seasons.
Svendsen started his coaching career at Aberdeen Central High School as an assistant football coach from 1985 to 1987.
He then coached at the University of Houston during the time of the “Run-N-Shoot’ era from 1988 to 1992 under Jack Pardee and John Jenkins. Andre Ware was the Heisman Trophy winner during his time there.
After being at the University of Houston, he went back to South Dakota to become the head football coach at Aberdeen Central from 1992 to 1997. Under his tenure, he led the Golden Eagles to the quarterfinals in 1995, 1997 and to the semifinals in 1996.
He was honored with South Dakota’s GDC Coach of the Year in 2007 and South Dakota’s Region 3 Coach of the Year. From Central, Svendsen went to Magnolia, Texas to become their offensive coordinator in 2007 and stayed until 2010.
He left Magnolia to become Watertown’s head coach in 2012 and led the Arrows to a berth in the state championship game in 2013. Svendsen came back to Texas and was with Oak Ridge High School before becoming the head football coach and athletic director at Caney Creek High School in 2014.
Svendsen thanked the community of Rapid City for welcoming him back for such a short time. He said that welcoming goes back to the administration, all of the way down to who helped them along the way.
“I’ve built some long-lasting relationships that I am going to cherish and continue to have over the years," he said. "I can’t thank this community enough for everything they have done, trying to get this program turned around. And the future looks bright. They do have a solid foundation; they have some good kids coming up. The 9th-grade team went undefeated and the jayvee class had a decent year. The kids will get the job done.”
