A Rapid City elementary school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a woman reported a false threat of a gunman at the school.
Officials say that at about 2:43 p.m., Rapid City dispatch received a report that there was someone with a gun at Pinedale Elementary School.
Rapid City Police later said they have arrested Ricky Peck, 29, for False Reporting to Authorities and Disturbance of School in connection with the incident.
Katy Urban, communications manager for the Rapid City Area Schools district, said the school was immediately placed on lockdown status, and staff initiated ALICE protocols.
ALICE stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate" and is an active-shooter response training for civilian organizations like schools and churches. The school district instituted the program last year.
Urban said ALICE protocol means there is an imminent threat, so teachers and staff go into lockdown status or determine the best action to take based on the information they have.
Capt. James Johns with the Rapid City Police Department said 18 officers responded to the school, and soon determined the report was false.
Once authorities determined there was no immediate threat, school officials and police worked to connect students with parents or guardians. ALICE was lifted, but the school remained on secure status, and students were released class by class, according to Urban. She said school at Pinedale typically lets out for the day at 2:50 p.m.
Buses still ran as soon as students were released. All students had been released by about 3:45 p.m.
Urban said this is the first time the school district has instituted the protocol. She said it was executed very well. Johns agreed, saying the school's faculty and staff performed "flawlessly."