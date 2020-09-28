Urban hen ordinance to be considered Wednesday by city committee

The Legal and Finance Committee will hear the first reading of an urban hen ordinance at its meeting on Wednesday.
Council member Darla Drew brought back the urban hen issue in July, six years after the last attempt to create an ordinance allowing chickens to be raised within city limits.
If approved by the committee, the ordinance will be considered by the City Council on Monday, Oct. 5. The ordinance states single family residences would be able to own up to six hens within city limits. Roosters would be prohibited.
Jerry Steinley, executive director at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said the humane society has had 22 chickens surrendered, six seized and three brought in as strays.
“We’re not really equipped for poultry,” he said Monday. “(We are equipped for) cats and dogs, small animals, reptiles, things like that, but really we’re not built for (poultry).”
But if someone walks in with a chicken, the humane society will care for it, he said.
He said the process is the same for chickens as it is for cats and dogs: get it the food and water it needs, bring it in for a medical examination and try to find a home, like a ranch or a farm.
Steinley said the humane society is generally opposed to the ordinance and is concerned the hens won’t have proper housing. However, he said he’s confident the city will pass an appropriate ordinance that addresses those issues if it decides residents can have chickens.
The City Council received multiple public comments about the hens for its Sept. 21 meeting. Many of those for hens said they like the idea of having fresh eggs in close reach. Those against hens said they’re concerned about potential risk and injury to people and pets, predators and disease.
Communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city attorney authored the draft language while working with Community Development staff and will present it during the Legal and Finance meeting.
“The City Attorney reviewed the provisions and issues involving urban chickens in other communities, including Sioux Falls,” Shoemaker said.
Those who want hens will need to maintain coops at least 25 feet aware from buildings or structures occupied by humans. The coops must also be at least two square feet per bird.
Chickens and the coops must be kept out of the property’s front yard and away from a designated drainage easement. Neighbors should not be able to see the coop.
Residents who fail to comply with the regulations could be deemed a public nuisance and abated by the city. This means the city could go in and correct a violation with costs and administrative fees assessed to the owner, Shoemaker said.
Each day the owner is out of compliance with regulation would be a separate offense. The proposal does not mention licensing to “avoid the additional administrative burden and costs this would impose,” according to the agenda.
The Legal and Finance Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council chambers.
