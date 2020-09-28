Urban hen ordinance to be considered Wednesday by city committee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legal and Finance Committee will hear the first reading of an urban hen ordinance at its meeting on Wednesday.

Council member Darla Drew brought back the urban hen issue in July, six years after the last attempt to create an ordinance allowing chickens to be raised within city limits.

If approved by the committee, the ordinance will be considered by the City Council on Monday, Oct. 5. The ordinance states single family residences would be able to own up to six hens within city limits. Roosters would be prohibited.

Jerry Steinley, executive director at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said the humane society has had 22 chickens surrendered, six seized and three brought in as strays.

“We’re not really equipped for poultry,” he said Monday. “(We are equipped for) cats and dogs, small animals, reptiles, things like that, but really we’re not built for (poultry).”

But if someone walks in with a chicken, the humane society will care for it, he said.