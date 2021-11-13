 Skip to main content
US Highway 16 closed for almost an hour following crash

Three children and three adults have serious, non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

A five-member family and a single individual were involved in the crash at United States Highway 16 and mile marker 61, said Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. All were taken to Monument Health in Rapid City, he said.

Mangan said all information is preliminary at this time and South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigation. The call came in around 11:55 a.m. Tony Dodd, 32, of Valentine, Nebraska, and four others, ranging in ages 3 to 27, were headed west on Hwy 16 in a 2011 GMC Sierra.

Herman Jones, 77, was traveling east in a 2005 Chevy Suburban and turned left and the two vehicles collided.

Both Dodd and Jones were not wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending. 

Mangan said the report did not mention if weather was a factor, but did say that weather is always investigated in any type of crash.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Chief Gail Schmidt said the west-bound lanes of traffic were closed from about noon to 1:15 p.m.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

