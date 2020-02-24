USD’s Lamb, SDSU's Wilson earn Summit League honors; CSC's Foxen honored by RMAC

South Dakota junior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League women's basketball player of the week for the period ending Feb. 23.
This marks South Dakota's seventh weekly honor this season, with Lamb becoming the third different Coyote player to be recognized. Lamb is the Summit's weekly award winner for the first time of her career.
Lamb scored 22 points on Saturday to lead the Coyotes to a 77-67 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State. She also added 15 points against North Dakota State on Thursday, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and making 6-of-9 from three during the week.
A native of Onida, Lamb helped the Coyotes clinch the second Summit League title of her career last week. She's been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.
The Coyotes cap off the regular season with North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota's four seniors – Ciara Duffy, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Megan Bonar – will be honored before the game.
SDSU's Wilson honored by Summit League
You have free articles remaining.
Two outstanding games by South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson in two wins led to him being named the Summit League men’s basketball player of the week award for a second time this season.
Wilson, a JUCO All-American from Waterloo, Iowa, went 14 for 17 from the field and equaled his season-high in points with 31 and assists with four while adding six rebounds during SDSU’s 94-83 road win at North Dakota.
In SDSU's 85-80 win over rival South Dakota, Wilson scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added two assists as the Jacks won their eighth straight overall and 24th straight at Frost Arena. He went 10 for 16 from the field against the Coyotes
Chadron State's Foxen wins RMAC award
Taryn Foxen of Chadron State has been named RMAC offensive player of the week. Foxen, a junior guard from Aurora, Colo., averaged 26.5 points per game for the Eagles during their wins over Colorado State-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands.
She had 22 points, six rebounds and six steals on Friday versus CSU-Pueblo and 31 points, nine rebounds on Saturday against Highlands.
Foxen recorded her 1,000th career point on Saturday, shooting 18 of 42 overall from the floor and 8 of 17 from 3-point range.