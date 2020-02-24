USD’s Lamb, SDSU's Wilson earn Summit League honors; CSC's Foxen honored by RMAC

South Dakota junior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League women's basketball player of the week for the period ending Feb. 23.

This marks South Dakota's seventh weekly honor this season, with Lamb becoming the third different Coyote player to be recognized. Lamb is the Summit's weekly award winner for the first time of her career.

Lamb scored 22 points on Saturday to lead the Coyotes to a 77-67 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State. She also added 15 points against North Dakota State on Thursday, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and making 6-of-9 from three during the week.

A native of Onida, Lamb helped the Coyotes clinch the second Summit League title of her career last week. She's been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.

The Coyotes cap off the regular season with North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota's four seniors – Ciara Duffy, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Megan Bonar – will be honored before the game.

SDSU's Wilson honored by Summit League

