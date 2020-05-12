USDA invests $3.3 million to bring broadband to rural western South Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday that the USDA is investing $3.3 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved in Pennington and Lawrence counties. This investment is part of USDA’s round one investments through the ReConnect Pilot Program.

Purdue said the department chose western South Dakota in part because of the state's rural broadband program Gov. Kristi Noem has supported for the past two years.

"We work indirectly with states," he said. "When a state has skin in the game, it certainly adds points for how their applications are scored."

Purdue grew up in a rural area and knows the value an investment like this can have for an area.

“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children and remote business operations all require access to broadband,” he said. “I am so proud of our rural communities who have been working day in and day out, just like they always do, producing the food and fiber America depends on. We need them more than ever during these trying times and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”