USDA study shows disparity between cattle, processed beef prices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa | A study released Wednesday by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

The 20-page analysis by the USDA explains how after a 2019 fire at a Tyson Foods beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas, and this year's temporary closure of slaughterhouses amid the coronavirus pandemic, ranchers saw cattle prices drop while concerns about meat scarcity caused prices at grocery stores to rise.

Some members of Congress have called for an investigation into possible violations of the Packers and Stockyard Act, which is designed to protect ranchers and consumers. They have noted increasing consolidation within the beef industry, which now is largely controlled by four giant processing companies.

The study specified that it wasn't an examination of potential violations of the Packers and Stockyard Act but that an investigation is ongoing.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, who was among those seeking an investigation, said he would continue pushing for the Department of Justice to finish its investigation of possible market manipulation.