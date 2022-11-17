USDA, tribes partner to conserve grasslands

Three tribal nations in South Dakota are partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help conserve, maintain and improve grassland productivity, reduce soil erosion, and enhance wildlife habitat through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.

During a news conference Thursday at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, the Cheyenne River, Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes entered into CREP agreements with USDA’s Farm Service Agency to enroll eligible grassland, pastureland and other agricultural lands within the boundaries of their reservations in this conservation program.

These are the first-ever CREP agreements in partnership with tribal nations — reflecting priorities and goals of USDA to broaden the scope and reach of its voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs to engage underserved communities.

Scott Marlow, FSA’s deputy administrator for Farm Programs, met with tribal leaders at Western Dakota Tech to highlight the CREP agreements and to discuss the benefits of conservation. Attendees included tribal chairmen from the Cheyenne River, Oglala, and Rosebud tribes and representatives from the Intertribal Agriculture Council.

“This is a historic milestone for USDA and will substantially bolster our efforts to deploy climate-smart agriculture and conservation in the Great Plains,” Marlow said. “It is vital that programs like CREP are not just available but also accessible to all agricultural communities. These agreements underscore not only our strong commitment to equity, but also the vital contribution Native communities make to our country’s agriculture and conservation efforts.”

CREP is a part of the Conservation Reserve Program, the country’s largest private-land conservation program. CREP leverages federal and non-federal funds to target specific Tribal land, State, regional or nationally significant conservation concerns.

Each CREP agreement authorizes enrollment of up to 1.5 million acres by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, up to 1 million acres by the Oglala Sioux Tribe and up to 600,000 acres by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Through these tribal CREPs, farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers voluntarily enter into contracts with the federal government for 10 to 15 years, agreeing to maintain an existing vegetative cover of permanent grasses and legumes, while retaining the right to conduct common grazing practices and operations related to the production of forage and seeding.

In return, FSA provides participants with rental payments and cost-share assistance for establishing permanent fencing and livestock watering facilities needed to support livestock grazing. Only tribal land, either land owned by the tribe or owned by a member of the tribe, are eligible for these projects.

Open enrollment in the program will occur in the coming weeks, a news release said. To learn more and determine eligibility, farmers, ranchers and producers should contact FSA at their local USDA Service Center.

Representatives from the USDA said there are 36 projects in 27 states with more than 860,000 acres enrolled nationally. In December 2021, USDA announced improvements to the program as well as additional staffing.