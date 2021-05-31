 Skip to main content
USDA's Summer Food Service Program starts Tuesday
USDA's Summer Food Service Program starts Tuesday

Kids 18 years and under will be able to get free lunches starting Tuesday as part of the USDA's Summer Food Service Program.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Collective Impact Initiatives announced the 11 locations on Friday.

All sites serve lunch and five serve breakfast Monday through Friday. Adults 60 years and older who accompany children to the locations can eat for free as well.

Locations include:

Canyon Lake Elementary School — lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-30

General Beadle Elementary School — breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

Knollwood Elementary School — breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

South Park Elementary — lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

East Middle School — breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

LaCroix Links (truck) — lunch 11 a.m. to 11: 20 a.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

North Middle School (truck) — breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:25 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

Robbinsdale Park (truck) — lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

Mother Butler Center (truck) — lunch 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

Rapid Valley Elementary School — lunch 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

YMCA on Kansas City Street — breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1-Aug. 20, off July 5

