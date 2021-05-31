USDA's Summer Food Service Program starts Tuesday

Kids 18 years and under will be able to get free lunches starting Tuesday as part of the USDA's Summer Food Service Program.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Collective Impact Initiatives announced the 11 locations on Friday.

All sites serve lunch and five serve breakfast Monday through Friday. Adults 60 years and older who accompany children to the locations can eat for free as well.

Locations include:

Canyon Lake Elementary School — lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-30

General Beadle Elementary School — breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

Knollwood Elementary School — breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

South Park Elementary — lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

East Middle School — breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5

LaCroix Links (truck) — lunch 11 a.m. to 11: 20 a.m. June 1-Aug. 6, off July 1-5