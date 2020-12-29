Utility customers have one week to get accounts current

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who need financial help due to the pandemic can apply for an exemption on the city’s website. The exemption will allow residents additional time to become current on their utility account. The city will also offer a short-term utility payment plan to those who need it.

“The account holder must make a basic showing that they have suffered a hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and enter into a payment arrangement to bring the account current on or before March 15, 2021,” the application states.

Residents requesting an exemption will need supporting documents to process the application.