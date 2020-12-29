Utility customers have one week to get accounts current

City officials are pleased to see the utility customer response to get accounts current after CARES assistance and other city efforts as the utility shut-off resuming date inches closer.
"We are always concerned and attempt to minimize the number of delinquent accounts," city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said. "We are pleased at the level of response especially since the Thanksgiving period and we are making this additional push before the January 4 deadline."
The city suspended utility disconnections due to non-payment March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It announced on Oct. 30 that it was terminating the program and alerted customers throughout November. Accounts not made current by Jan. 4, 2021, could be disconnected.
Shoemaker said with the amount of headway that's been made by city utility customers, the number of customers with delinquent accounts is a few dozen higher than the average it typically experiences.
There were about 2,900 accounts with an estimated balance of just over $600,000 when the city made the announcement in October.
Those who need financial help due to the pandemic can apply for an exemption on the city’s website. The exemption will allow residents additional time to become current on their utility account. The city will also offer a short-term utility payment plan to those who need it.
“The account holder must make a basic showing that they have suffered a hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and enter into a payment arrangement to bring the account current on or before March 15, 2021,” the application states.
Residents requesting an exemption will need supporting documents to process the application.
Those who may need financial assistance to get their accounts current can dial 211 for up-to-date information on local, county and state resources. CARES Act funding is also being made available to assist those with housing and utility expenses. Residents who are behind on rent, mortgage or utilities because of a particular loss due to the pandemic may be eligible.
For more information about their accounts, residents can contact the city’s utility billing at 605-394-4125 and email utility.billing@rcgov.org. They can also download the exemption application form online.